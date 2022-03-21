UroGen Pharma GAAP EPS of -$1.27 misses by $0.07, revenue of $16.17M misses by $0.32M

Mar. 21, 2022 8:03 AM ETUroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • UroGen Pharma press release (NASDAQ:URGN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.27 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $16.17M (+102.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.32M.
  • Guidance 2022: The Company anticipates full year 2022 net product revenues from Jelmyto to be in the range of $70 to $80 million. The Company anticipates full year 2022 operating expenses in the range of $140 to $160 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $10 to $16 million, subject to market conditions. The Company anticipates full year 2022 financing expense related to the prepaid obligation to RTW Investments in the range of $22 to $26 million, of which approximately $9.1 to $10.4 million will be in cash.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.