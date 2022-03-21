UroGen Pharma GAAP EPS of -$1.27 misses by $0.07, revenue of $16.17M misses by $0.32M
Mar. 21, 2022 8:03 AM ETUroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- UroGen Pharma press release (NASDAQ:URGN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.27 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $16.17M (+102.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.32M.
- Guidance 2022: The Company anticipates full year 2022 net product revenues from Jelmyto to be in the range of $70 to $80 million. The Company anticipates full year 2022 operating expenses in the range of $140 to $160 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $10 to $16 million, subject to market conditions. The Company anticipates full year 2022 financing expense related to the prepaid obligation to RTW Investments in the range of $22 to $26 million, of which approximately $9.1 to $10.4 million will be in cash.