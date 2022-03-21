ZipRecruiter announces $50M buyback with Goldman Sachs

Mar. 21, 2022 8:12 AM ETZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) has signed a accelerated stock buyback program with Goldman Sachs to repurchase $50M of its common shares.
  • ZipRecruiter said it will make a payment of $50M to receive the initial delivery of ~1.8M shares by March 23, 2022; the remaining shares will be repurchased based on the volume-weighted average price of the shares.
  • The final settlement of the program expected in Q2 2022.
  • Also Read: ZipRecruiter GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.06, revenue of $220.14M beats by $13.04M
