Vanguard’s VOO blows away all other ETFs regarding investor flows in 2022

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) continues to blow away all other exchange traded funds in 2022 regarding investor flows.

The ETF has attracted $23.43B in net new investor capital this year, double the inflows of the second-place competitor fund iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), which has taken in $11.54B, per Bloomberg data.

To put VOO’s capital flow injection into perspective, the ETF led all ETFs in 2021 as it garnered $46.9B. With the first quarter of 2022 not even complete, VOO has already halved what it accomplished in the previous year, and there are still more than nine months to go in the year. Moreover, VOO’s 2021 inflows was a record for inflows to an ETF, which looks to be shattered in 2022 if the pace keeps up.

Vanguard’s VOO is not the only ETF taking the market by storm. The global issuer currently has three of the top four year-to-date inflows among exchange traded funds, with Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) coming in as the third and fourth as flow leaders, taking in $11.48B and $9.79B, respectively.

Year-to-date price action: VOO -6.7%, IVV 6.7%, VTI -7.3%, and VTV -0.3%.

VOO tracks the overall performance of the S&P 500, which currently sits at the 200-day moving average price level, forcing investors to either take a bullish or bearish stance.