Safeguard Scientifics approves new $3M share repurchase program

Mar. 21, 2022 8:18 AM ETSafeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has approved a new $3M share repurchase program.
  • This new buyback program is expected to be completed within the 2022 calendar year and will be funded by existing funds.
  • This new plan replaces the $6M share repurchase plan announced in May 2021, which resulted in the repurchase of 236,159 shares at an average cost of $6.94 per share for a total of $1.6M.
  • The May 2021 plan was suspended in October 2021 as part of the company’s modified Dutch auction self-tender, which resulted in the repurchase of 4.3M common shares at $9.06 per share, including transaction costs, for a total of $39M.
