TuSimple plans to explore strategic moves in Asia

Mar. 21, 2022 8:19 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) announced that it intends to explore certain transactions at a subsidiary level for its Asia-Pacific-focused businesses. The process is at a preliminary stage.
  • The board believes that a transaction could highlight value in the company's Asia-Pacific-focused businesses and enhance overall value for shareholders.
  • The company said the exploratory process does not currently include any plans for a divestiture or a similar transaction for any of its businesses or subsidiaries.
  • "We believe this is the right time to explore opportunities to add high quality partners at a subsidiary level and highlight the value of our Asia-Pacific-focused businesses," noted TuSimple (TSP) CEO Xiaodi Hou.
  • Shares of TuSimple (TSP) rose 1.33% premarket to $13.72.
  • TuSimple (TSP) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.