TuSimple plans to explore strategic moves in Asia
Mar. 21, 2022 8:19 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) announced that it intends to explore certain transactions at a subsidiary level for its Asia-Pacific-focused businesses. The process is at a preliminary stage.
- The board believes that a transaction could highlight value in the company's Asia-Pacific-focused businesses and enhance overall value for shareholders.
- The company said the exploratory process does not currently include any plans for a divestiture or a similar transaction for any of its businesses or subsidiaries.
- "We believe this is the right time to explore opportunities to add high quality partners at a subsidiary level and highlight the value of our Asia-Pacific-focused businesses," noted TuSimple (TSP) CEO Xiaodi Hou.
- Shares of TuSimple (TSP) rose 1.33% premarket to $13.72.
- TuSimple (TSP) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.