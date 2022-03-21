AstraZeneca says antibody therapy neutralized Omicron subvariants in preclinical tests
Mar. 21, 2022 8:23 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- COVID-19 antibody therapy, Evusheld developed by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), has retained neutralizing activity against all Omicron subvariants including BA.2 subvariant tested in the pre-clinical studies involving mice.
- In addition, the in-vivo data from the Omicron-infected mice showed that Evusheld led to a decline in viral burden and contained the inflammation of lungs affected by all three subvariants.
- The study, results of which are yet to undergo peer review, was designed to evaluate Evusheld in pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19.
- “The findings further support EVUSHELD as a potential important option to help protect vulnerable patients such as the immunocompromised who (FREEW) could face poor outcomes if they were to become infected with COVID-19,” remarked John Perez, Astra’s (AZN) Head of Late Development, Vaccines & Immune Therapies.
- Evusheld a combination of antibodies, tixagevimab cilgavimab was cleared by the U.S. FDA in late-2021 for the prevention of COVID-19 in medically vulnerable individuals aged 12 years and older.