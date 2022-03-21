U.S. stock futures inched between slight gains and losses overnight, with the S&P 500 starting the week at pivotal 200-day moving average. Last week saw the major indexes notch their strongest performance since November 2020 as investors were able to dispel some uncertainty amid the war in Ukraine. The Federal Reserve laid out its plans to counter inflation with a decision to hike interest rates, though the risk of price swings for equites still remain elevated.

Snapshot: The situation in Ukraine is still at the forefront of the news cycle and markets are taking notice. Overnight, the Ukrainian government said it wouldn't surrender Mariupol after Moscow gave the besieged port city until Monday morning to capitulate. The fall of Mariupol would mark a battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely stalled outside major cities after more than three weeks of fighting. Meanwhile, Russia deployed its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missile in Ukraine twice over the weekend, claiming to have hit an underground ammunition depot in Deliatyn on Saturday and a fuel storage site near Mykolaiv on Sunday.

The rebound in oil prices is also continuing this morning as the conflict in Ukraine approaches the end of its first month with no conclusion in sight. WTI crude futures rose as much as 5% to over $108 a barrel, after falling to as low $93/bbl last week (from $130 the week before). The EU is considering whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia, which could prompt Moscow to close flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, while Houthi rebels unleashed a series of drone and missile strikes on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, temporarily cutting crude production at one site.

On the move: Shares of Boeing fell more than 7% in premarket trade after a 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines crashed in southern China while carrying more than 130 people on board. Berkshire Hathaway also disclosed an $11.6B deal to buy insurance firm Alleghany Corporation as Warren Buffett dives back into deal-making. Shares of Alleghany are ripping higher in premarket trade, climbing 25% to over $850.