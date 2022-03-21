Atlanta Fed's Bostic projects six rate hikes this year as uncertainty looms

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expects that the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee will have to boost its key interest rate six times in 2022 and two more in 2023 to get inflation under control. That's less than the at least seven rate hikes most Fed officials projected in the dot-plot last week.

"I recognize that I am toward the bottom of the distribution relative to my colleagues, but the elevated levels of uncertainty are front forward in my mind and have tempered my confidence that an extremely aggressive rate path is appropriate today," Bostic said in a speech at the National Association for Business Economics Annual Policy Conference. "Events are shifting rapidly, and we could see marked changes along key dimensions, such as aggregate demand, that could warrant quickly adjusting the trajectory of policy."

Weaker demand as a result of economic uncertainty or removal of monetary policy accommodation could mean fewer hikes are needed than Bostic currently projects, he said. But if shifts in supply strategies lead to even higher costs, that could mean a steeper path, he added.

"This is one reason I an my team have adopted the phrase 'observe and adapt" to characterize our approach to policymaking," he said.

Bostic concludes: "We at the Fed will do all in our power to meet our mandate and make sure that elevated inflation does not become entrenched in the economy for years to come."

His expected rates path contrasts with St. Louis Fed's James Bullard, one of the most hawkish Fed policymakers, who wants to lift the fed rate to over 3% by the end of the year.