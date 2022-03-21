Boeing, Shopify, Trip.com Group among premarket losers' pack
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) -77% after lead program for ADHD candidate did not meet main goal.
- Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) -42% on pricing upsized $60M underwritten public offering.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB) -23%.
- ImmunoGen (IMGN) -19% after presents full results from positive pivotal SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer at SGO annual meeting.
- Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) -18% after rejecting $9B proposal from PE consortium (update).
- BEST (BEST) -16%.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation (CEA) -12% after fatal crash.
- Shopify (SHOP) -9%.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC) -9%.
- TC Biopharm (TCBP) -8%.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) -8% on Q4 earnings release.
- Akso Health (AHG) -7%.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) -7%.
- Sonim Technologies (SONM) -6%.
- The Boeing (BA) -6% after its 737 plane owned by China Eastern Airlines with 132 people on board crashed in China's southwestern province of Guangxi.
- DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) -6%.
- Trip.com Group (TCOM) -6%.
- Bilibili (BILI) -6%.
- Tuya (TUYA) -6%.
- EHang Holdings (EH) -5%.
- Cuentas (CUEN) -5% team up with InComm Payments
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) -5%.