CENN, GLOP and BPT among pre market gainers
- United Time Technology (UTME) +46%.
- BT Brands (BTBD) +37%.
- O2Micro International (OIIM) +31%.
- Anaplan (PLAN) +28% Thoma Bravo agrees to buy Anaplan for $10.7B.
- Vinco Ventures (BBIG) +22%.
- Marine Petroleum (MARPS) +21%.
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) +20%.
- Cuentas (CUEN) +14% partners with InComm Payments to make new transit card available at hundreds of New York city retail locations.
- Kidpik (PIK) +15%.
- Pulmatrix (PULM) +9% announces positive top-line data evaluating PUR1800 in patients with stable COPD.
- Progenity (PROG) +12%.
- Cenntro Electric (CENN) +11%.
- Enservco (ENSV) +10%.
- CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) +9%.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty (BPT) +9%.
- Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) +8%.
- U.S. Energy (USEG) +8%.
- GasLog Partners (GLOP) +8%.
- Indonesia Energy (INDO) +7%.
- Barnwell (BRN) +7%.
- Tricon Residential (TCN) +6%.
- Atreca (BCEL) +7%.
- Vacasa (VCSA) +7%.
- Lion Group (LGHL) +6%.
- Revelation Biosciences (REVB) +6%.