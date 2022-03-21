Kohl's confirms multiple bidders are in the acquisition mix
Mar. 21, 2022 8:42 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)ESGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) provided an update regarding the board's review of acquisition offers.
- The board acknowledged receiving "multiple" preliminary indications of interest, which were all non-binding and without committed financing.
- The department store operator has authorized Goldman Sachs to coordinate with select bidders who have submitted indications of interest to assist with further due diligence so that they have the opportunity to refine and improve their proposals and include committed financing and binding documentation.
- Shares of Kohl's (KSS) fell 0.32% to $62.27 in premarket trading on Monday after swapping hands as high as $64.80 when the initial offers first started to arrive last month.