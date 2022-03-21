Kohl's confirms multiple bidders are in the acquisition mix

Mar. 21, 2022 8:42 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)ESGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business arrow increase of success graph and growth stock market earnings financial on profit income background with diagram chart investment.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) provided an update regarding the board's review of acquisition offers.
  • The board acknowledged receiving "multiple" preliminary indications of interest, which were all non-binding and without committed financing.
  • The department store operator has authorized Goldman Sachs to coordinate with select bidders who have submitted indications of interest to assist with further due diligence so that they have the opportunity to refine and improve their proposals and include committed financing and binding documentation.
  • Shares of Kohl's (KSS) fell 0.32% to $62.27 in premarket trading on Monday after swapping hands as high as $64.80 when the initial offers first started to arrive last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.