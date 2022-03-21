Provention Bio says FDA accepted marketing application for diabetes candidate
Mar. 21, 2022 8:43 AM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB), announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its resubmitted Biologics License Application (BLA) for experimental medication for diabetes, teplizumab.
- With the BLA, Provention (PRVB)seeks FDA clearance for teplizumab as a treatment to delay the clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals.
- The federal agency has set a user fee goal date of August 17, 2022, for the BLA, which could potentially make teplizumab the first disease-modifying therapy for T1D.
- "We are delighted to have received the Agency's acceptance of our BLA resubmission as a complete response to the July 2021 CRL,” Chief Executive Ashleigh Palmer said.
- Despite the FDA’s previous rejection of teplizumab last year, Provention (PRVB) has added more than a quarter of value since then, as indicated in this graph.