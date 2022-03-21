BRT Apartments upgraded to Buy from Neutral at B.Riley on strategic shift
Mar. 21, 2022 8:44 AM ETBRT Apartments Corp. (BRT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) received a upgrade at B. Riley to Buy from Neutral, PT raised to $29 (21.4% upside from current levels) from $19.
- Analyst Craig Kucera believes the company's strategic shift to harvest an increasing amount of value from its unconsolidated multifamily portfolio through both assets sales and consolidation should lead to a better multiple in shares.
- The company recently sold its Texas multi-family property for $53.8M.
- The JV disposition proceeds (with sizable gains) are utilized to reduce leverage and simplify BRT's ownership interest structure.
- Key pointed factors for the upgrade are - Quarterly results coming ahead of B.Riley expectations; additional value harvesting and consolidation is expected in 1H22 - the company is now expected to consolidate the ownership interests of five assets by summer 2022.
- Analyst also believes that value-add renovations continue to offer outsized ROIs; BRT completed 65 value-add units in 4Q21.
- With Sunbelt multifamily cap rates compressing 50-75 basis points in many markets in 2H21 after a similar decline in 1H21 relative to pre-pandemic levels, B.Riley raises its NAV estimates for BRT.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, wholly-owned portfolio consists of 10 multifamily communities totaling 2,576 units; during Q4, the company entered into separate agreements to acquire the remaining venture partners' interest at five multifamily properties.