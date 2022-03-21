Duke Energy credit line boosted to $9B

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and its subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement that increases the amount of the credit facility to $9B from $8B previously, the company says in a new 8-K filing.

The restated agreement also will extend the credit facility's termination date to March 2027 from March 2025.

Duke says it had ~$6.35B available for borrowing under the credit facility as of March 18.

Seeking Alpha contributor Leo Nelissen says Duke Energy is "doing a tremendous job generating value for its shareholders despite accelerating capex requirements, negative free cash flow and a high debt load," and the stock is "my safest dividend investment."

