Hot Stocks: BA China crash; short-seller targets COIN; PDD earnings; GES buyback

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was among the big-name stocks in the spotlight during Monday's pre-market trading. Shares dropped after one of the company's planes crashed in China.

Coinbase (COIN) also saw a pre-market slide, dragged down by news that a prominent short-seller has bet against the stock.

On the other side of the spectrum, Pinduoduo (PDD) rallied on a better-than-expected earnings figure. At the same time, a stock repurchase plan sent Guess? (GES) higher as well.

Decliner

Boeing (BA) lost ground in pre-market trading after one of its airplanes suffered a tragic accident in China. According to Bloomberg, a Boeing 737 operated by China Eastern Airlines crashed southwestern province of Guangxi, with 132 people on board.

Hurt by the news, shares of Boeing (BA) dropped about 6%.

Elsewhere in the market, Coinbase (COIN) edged lower in pre-market action on news that a high-profile short-seller has targeted the cryptocurrency exchange. After the close on Friday, Jim Chanos told CNBC that he has shorted COIN, calling it a "bubble stock."

"We basically think Coinbase is over earning," Chanos said. "We think as competition increases amongst the exchanges you are going to see fee compression." The stock dropped nearly 2% in Monday's pre-market action.

Gainers

Pinduoduo (PDD) received a boost in pre-market action from the release of its quarterly results. The company's profit topped expectations, more than doubling the amount analysts were predicting.

PDD's revenue rose 3% to $4.27B. In addition, the company's average monthly active users climbed 2% from last year to reach 733.4M. Bolstered by the earnings news, PDD rallied nearly 6%.

Shares of Guess? (GES) also pushed higher before the opening bell. The stock jumped 5% after the company adopted an accelerated share repurchase plan worth $175M.

