Hot Stocks: BA China crash; short-seller targets COIN; PDD earnings; GES buyback

Mar. 21, 2022 8:47 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)COIN, PDD, GESBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Woman is checking Bitcoin price chart on digital exchange on smartphone, cryptocurrency future price action prediction.

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was among the big-name stocks in the spotlight during Monday's pre-market trading. Shares dropped after one of the company's planes crashed in China.

Coinbase (COIN) also saw a pre-market slide, dragged down by news that a prominent short-seller has bet against the stock.

On the other side of the spectrum, Pinduoduo (PDD) rallied on a better-than-expected earnings figure. At the same time, a stock repurchase plan sent Guess? (GES) higher as well.

Decliner

Boeing (BA) lost ground in pre-market trading after one of its airplanes suffered a tragic accident in China. According to Bloomberg, a Boeing 737 operated by China Eastern Airlines crashed southwestern province of Guangxi, with 132 people on board.

Hurt by the news, shares of Boeing (BA) dropped about 6%.

Elsewhere in the market, Coinbase (COIN) edged lower in pre-market action on news that a high-profile short-seller has targeted the cryptocurrency exchange. After the close on Friday, Jim Chanos told CNBC that he has shorted COIN, calling it a "bubble stock."

"We basically think Coinbase is over earning," Chanos said. "We think as competition increases amongst the exchanges you are going to see fee compression." The stock dropped nearly 2% in Monday's pre-market action.

Gainers

Pinduoduo (PDD) received a boost in pre-market action from the release of its quarterly results. The company's profit topped expectations, more than doubling the amount analysts were predicting.

PDD's revenue rose 3% to $4.27B. In addition, the company's average monthly active users climbed 2% from last year to reach 733.4M. Bolstered by the earnings news, PDD rallied nearly 6%.

Shares of Guess? (GES) also pushed higher before the opening bell. The stock jumped 5% after the company adopted an accelerated share repurchase plan worth $175M.

To keep up with Wall Street's top winners and losers throughout the session, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.