Deutsche Bank upgraded to Neutral at BofA as multiple agrees with profit gap
Mar. 21, 2022 8:53 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of America Securities analyst Rohith Chandra-Rajan has upgraded Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) to Neutral from Underperform as the bank's tangible book multiple, at a 40% discount to the European bank sector, is in line with its profitability gap.
- The analyst increased price target to €11.50 ($12.69) from €10.00.
- Chandra-Rajan increased BofA's earnings estimates for Deutsche Bank (DB) 9-15% as he sees better Corporate Bank and Private Bank revenue offsetting higher costs and Russia-related writedowns.
- The Investment Bank is still a key determinant of profitability, even as earnings become more balanced, he said. "This means that Deutsche Bank (DB) is likely to fall well short of its target 10% RoTE by 2025," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.
- His Neutral rating aligns with Quant rating of Hold.
