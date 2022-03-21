Genasys jumps 5%, Sourcewell awards with a supplier contract

Mar. 21, 2022 8:56 AM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announces a cooperative purchasing contract in the public safety category from Sourcewell.
  • By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.
  • Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America
  • "Through this contract, government, educational and non-profit organizations can order our industry-leading critical communications systems without going through the lengthy and expensive bidding process," said Richard Danforth, CEO.
  • Shares jumps 5% during pre-market hours.
