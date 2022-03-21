ImmunoGen down 18% after full results from pivotal mirvetuximab ovarian cancer trial

Mar. 21, 2022 8:57 AM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Ovary cancer

Raycat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) are down 18% in premarket trading after the biotech presented final results from a pivotal trial of mirvetuximab in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
  • The trial met its primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate ("ORR") of 32.4%. The company also updated median duration of response ("DOR") to 6.9 months.
  • A prior analysis showed a ORR of 31.4% and median DOR of 7.8 months.
  • The SORAYA trial enrolled patients with a median of three prior therapies, all of whom had received Avastin (bevacizumab).
  • ImmunoGen (IMGN) said it expects to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA this month.
