ImmunoGen down 18% after full results from pivotal mirvetuximab ovarian cancer trial
Mar. 21, 2022 8:57 AM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) are down 18% in premarket trading after the biotech presented final results from a pivotal trial of mirvetuximab in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
- The trial met its primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate ("ORR") of 32.4%. The company also updated median duration of response ("DOR") to 6.9 months.
- A prior analysis showed a ORR of 31.4% and median DOR of 7.8 months.
- The SORAYA trial enrolled patients with a median of three prior therapies, all of whom had received Avastin (bevacizumab).
- ImmunoGen (IMGN) said it expects to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA this month.
- Read why Seeking Alpha SimOne Trading says that Immunogen (IMGN) is a buy.