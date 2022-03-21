Nio tipped by Deutsche Bank to come roaring back this year

Mar. 21, 2022 8:59 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Nio (NYSE:NIO) on its view the tide may be finally turning for the Chinese electric vehicle stock.

Looking beyond the recent geopolitical developments, analyst Edison Yu and team noted that Nio (NIO) has cultivated an aspirational premium brand that is underpinned by a leading service infrastructure that it believes no domestic automaker has been able to match.

While volumes are noted to have stagnated over the past few quarters due to operational bottlenecks, Deutsche Bank thinks Nio (NIO) deliveries are on track to increase from 10K per month to 25K per month exiting the year, which will shift the narrative away from supply constraints to product cycle.

The firm lowered its price target on the Chinese EV maker to $50 from $70, which still reps 139% upside from Friday's closing price.

Shares of Nio (NIO) gained 1.39% in premarket trading on Monday to $21.15 vs. the 52-week trading range of $13.01 to $55.13.

