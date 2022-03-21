An official source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated Monday that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not incur responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets, in light of the attacks on its oil facilities by Iranian-backed Houthi militias. The statement comes on the back of attacks over the weekend that temporarily reduced Saudi refinery throughput (ARMCO).

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, several western leaders have requested the Kingdom increase oil supplies to help manage global markets. The requests have largely been ignored, with Saudi indicating that the country will continue to manage production in-line with an existing OPEC agreement.

However, it was reported over the weekend that the Biden administration has transferred a significant number of Patriot antimissile interceptors to Saudi (RTX) in recent weeks. With oil prices (USO) on the rise, and OPEC hitting growth production targets for the first time in months, the market is likely to remain focused any sign of increased oil production from Saudi.