Jasper Therapeutics creates new position for medical and operations chief
Mar. 21, 2022 9:03 AM ETJasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) promotes Jeet Mahal to the newly created position of COO, and of Wendy Pang, M.D., Ph.D., to Senior VP of Research and Translational Medicine.
- Both promotions are effective as of March 21, 2022.
- Company also announced that a new position of Chief Medical Officer has been created, for which an active search is underwa
- “Based on the recent progress with JSP191, our anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, as a targeted non-toxic conditioning agent and our mRNA hematopoietic stem cell program we have decided to advance Jasper’s organizational structure with the creation of the roles of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer and by elevating our research and translational medicine team to report directly to the CEO,” said Ronald Martell, CEOy.