Tenet Fintech launches Yun Fleet Platform for China's freight trucking industry
Mar. 21, 2022 9:05 AM ETTenet Fintech Group Inc. (PKKFF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Tenet Fintech (OTCPK:PKKFF) launched the Yun Fleet Platform as part of its Chinese Business Hub ecosystem to provide shipping and transportation opportunities to China's freight trucking industry resulting from transactions conducted on the Hub.
- Yun Fleet matches freight truckers with shipping opportunities based on factors such as proximity, fleet availability, climate control and other factors to optimize cost and time efficiency for shippers and truckers.
- Yun Fleet members are also eligible for other Business Hub services, including financing and insurance services.