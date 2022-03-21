uniQure completes patient enrollment for phase I/II trial of AMT-130 for Huntington’s disease

Mar. 21, 2022 9:09 AM ETuniQure N.V. (QURE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Coronal section of a brain of a person with Huntington"s disease

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) completed patient enrollment in the first two cohorts of Phase I/II trial of its therapy, AMT-130, to treat early stage Huntington’s disease.
  • The early-to-mid stage study includes two dose cohorts of 26 patients randomized to either treatment with the company's therapy or to an imitation surgical procedure.
  • The first dose cohort comprised of 10 patients, of which six patients received treatment with AMT-130 and four patients received imitation surgery, while the second dose cohort included 16 patients, of which ten patients received AMT-130 and six patients received imitation surgery.
  • The company expects to provide clinical update in Q2 from the interim analysis in the first cohort.
  • AMT-130 comprises a recombinant AAV5 vector carrying a DNA cassette encoding a microRNA that lowers Huntingtin protein in patients.
  • Press Release
