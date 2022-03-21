Goldman Sachs, Galaxy Digital execute first over-the-counter crypto trade

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has expanded further into the digital asset derivatives market after executing its first over-the-counter crypto trade with Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), CNBC reported Monday.
  • Specifically, Goldman (GS) traded a non-deliverable option, an instrument tied to bitcoin (BTC-USD), with Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), the two asset managers told CNBC.
  • “This trade represents the first step that banks have taken to offer direct, customizable exposures to the crypto market on behalf of their clients,” Galaxy co-president Damien Vanderwilt told CNBC during an interview. The option trades are “much more systematically-relevant to markets compared to cleared futures or other exchange-based products,” Vanderwilt added. “At a high-level, that’s because of the implications of the risk banks are taking on; they’re implying their trust in crypto’s maturity to date.”
  • Looking at crypto prices, bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.6%) is down slightly to $41.2K, while ethereum (ETH-USD +1.1%) inches up to $2.9K.
  • Earlier in March, Goldman Sachs sought to expand its institutional crypto offering with bilateral options.
