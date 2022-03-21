Presidio Property Trust announces sale of World Plaza
Mar. 21, 2022 9:07 AM ETPresidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT), SQFTPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) has announced the closing last week of the sale of World Plaza, a retail center located in San Bernardino, California.
- "Our last remaining commercial property in California, Genesis Plaza, houses our San Diego headquarters, which we currently have no plans to sell." said Jack Heilbron, President and CEO.
- "We did extensive renovations to reposition the property and raised occupancy from 31% at the end of 2018 to 100% in 2019. The property remained fully occupied at the time of sale." added Gary Katz, CIO.