Aeterna Zentaris pivotal growth hormone deficiency trial sees recruitment delays
Mar. 21, 2022 9:11 AM ETAeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)NVOBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) said that enrollment of a phase 3 trial of macimorelin in childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency is delayed due to ongoing impacts from COVID-19 and the situation between Ukraine and Russia.
- The company said that recruitment of the AEZS-130-P02 trial "may now continue until later into 2023" adding that it is discussing the potential impact this will have on costs and timelines with partner Novo Nordisk (NVO).
- Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) said it planned to enroll 25% of its participants in Ukraine and Russia.
- The company noted that the first clinical sites in the U.S. and Europe are open for patient recruitment.
- Earlier in March, Aeterna Zentaris expanded a research program for development of COVID-19 and Chlamydia trachomatis vaccines.