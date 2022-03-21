Mycotopia Therapies to enter $13B medicinal mushroom market

Mar. 21, 2022 9:12 AM ETTPIABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Mycotopia Therapies (OTCPK:TPIA) plans to enter the $13B medicinal mushroom market with HAVN Life Sciences' biopharmaceuticals and Ei.Ventures  MANA products.
  • This purchase, valued at $2.2M, represents the third largest land sale in the Metaverse, and was the subject of a January 5, 2022 article in Forbes by A.J. Herrington titled Startup Plans Psychedelic Trips In The Metaverse With Sandbox Virtual Land Deal.
  • The expanded agreement will provide Mycotopia Therapies with HAVN Life’s functional mushrooms, as well as the white label supply and distribution of HAVN’s line of natural OTC health products currently being registered with the Jamaican Ministry of Health.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.