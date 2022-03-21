Mycotopia Therapies to enter $13B medicinal mushroom market
Mar. 21, 2022 9:12 AM ETTPIABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mycotopia Therapies (OTCPK:TPIA) plans to enter the $13B medicinal mushroom market with HAVN Life Sciences' biopharmaceuticals and Ei.Ventures MANA products.
- This purchase, valued at $2.2M, represents the third largest land sale in the Metaverse, and was the subject of a January 5, 2022 article in Forbes by A.J. Herrington titled Startup Plans Psychedelic Trips In The Metaverse With Sandbox Virtual Land Deal.
- The expanded agreement will provide Mycotopia Therapies with HAVN Life’s functional mushrooms, as well as the white label supply and distribution of HAVN’s line of natural OTC health products currently being registered with the Jamaican Ministry of Health.