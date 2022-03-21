Blend Labs downgraded to Hold at Truist as mortgage application volumes fall

Mar. 21, 2022

  • Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) stock is dropping 2.3% in premarket trading after Truist Financial analyst Terry Tillman downgrades the the lending platform to Hold from Buy.
  • Lower industry Q4 mortgage application volumes and Fannie Mae's lower revised forecast adds to the risk side of the equation, along with the lack of visibility on the company's non-mortgage product contribution, Tillman said in a note to clients. With much of the company's revenue generated from funded loans, "quarterly revenue can be volatile and tough to model," Tillman wrote in a note to clients.
  • As a result, the analyst slashed Blend's (BLND) price target to $7.50 from $24.
  • The Hold rating diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • SA contributor Tyler Maryott sees Blend Labs (BLND) as an 'opportunistic buy'
