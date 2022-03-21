Helbiz to acquire MLB OTT rights to stream next three seasons in Italy
Mar. 21, 2022 9:13 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ), HLBZWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) announced an agreement between Helbiz Media and Major League Baseball, the North American professional baseball league, to acquire the OTT rights to stream the next three MLB seasons on the Helbiz Live platform in Italy.
- The upcoming MLB seasons will be available to broadcast on Helbiz Live throughout Italy.
- Per the terms, Helbiz Live will have live streaming rights for up to four MLB games weekly, in addition to the All-Star, Field Of Dreams, Little League Classic and all playoff games.
- Helbiz Live subscribers will be able to access live games from the beginning of the season set for April 7, 2022.
- The pact expands the global offerings of Helbiz Live.