Cadiz to raise $12M in equity investment through stock offering

Mar. 21, 2022 9:18 AM ETCadiz Inc. (CDZI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) trades 10.9% down premarket after it entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for a registered direct offering of 6.86M shares at $1.75/share for total proceeds of $12M.
  • Offering is led by its largest equity shareholder Heerema International along with company founder and board member Keith Brackpool (invested $2.5M) and affiliates of the company's senior secured lender, B. Riley Securities ($3.5M investment).
  • Offer proceeds will be used for working capital purposes and will support ongoing development activities related to Cadiz's water supply, storage and conveyance assets in California.
  • Heerema IGS,international offshore energy and sustainable solutions company, anchored the offering with an investment of $5M; post the offering, Heerema IGS will beneficially own 35.4% of the outstanding common stock.
  • Offer is expected to close on Mar.23.
