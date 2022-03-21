New semiconductor ETF plans to launch as the sector struggles in 2022

Columbia Threadneedle ETFs intends to enter the semiconductor exchange traded fund marketplace. The issuer filed a prospectus for the Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (SEMI) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEMI will be an actively managed fund that offers the investment community access and exposure to the semiconductor equipment market and stocks involved with the design, development, manufacturing process, distribution or sale of semiconductors and related technologies. Moreover, the ETF aims to come to market with a 0.75% expense ratio.

The fund plans to launch as many other semiconductor exchange traded funds have fallen double digits compared to the S&P 500 (SP500), which is down 6.6% on the year. Additionally, as SEMI hits the market, it will presumably have to fight in a competitive market against other ETFs that offer similar exposures.

Five competitive semiconductor ETFs SEMI will stack up against are: The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX), VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH), First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL), Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI), and the leveraged Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (SOXL).

Year-to-date price action: SOXX -14.3%, SMH -14.7%, FTXL -15.1%, PSI -14.8%, and SOXL -45.7%.

