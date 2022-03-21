Intercontinental Exchange launches biotech, semiconductor index futures contracts
Mar. 21, 2022 9:23 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on Monday has introduced two thematic equity index futures contracts: the ICE biotechnology gross total return index and the ICE semiconductor index futures contracts.
- Both equity index futures contracts are cash-settled and trade on ICE Futures U.S. The biotech index and semiconductor index are also rules-based, or modified float-adjusted market cap-weighted indices that track the performance of qualifying U.S. listed biotech companies and the thirty largest U.S. listed semiconductor companies respectively.
- "The new futures contracts based on the ICE Biotechnology Index and ICE Semiconductor Index are designed to offer investors tools to manage exposure to these megatrends as they become increasingly important to global economies,” said Caterina Caramaschi, global head of equity derivatives at ICE.
- In mid-March, Intercontinental Exchange launched term SOFR reference rates.