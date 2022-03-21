Pulmatrix posts topline data for lung disease candidate from early-stage trial
Mar. 21, 2022 9:23 AM ETPulmatrix, Inc. (PULM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) has lost ~5% in the pre-market Monday after announcing the topline results from its Phase 1b clinical study for PUR1800 in patients with stable Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
- PUR1800, an inhalational form of dry powder, was found to be well-tolerated with no safety signals in the 18-subject trial involving adult patients with stable COPD.
- However, according to early pharmacokinetic data, PUR1800 led to a “low and consistent systemic exposure” upon its administration via oral inhalation, the company said.
- “This topline data, along with the results from chronic toxicology studies, support the continued development of PUR1800 for the treatment of AECOPD and other inflammatory respiratory disease,” Chief Executive Ted Raad said.
- Pulmatrix (PULM) plans to analyze the full datasets and present the results at an upcoming medical conference later this year, Chief Medical Officer Margaret Wasilewski noted.
