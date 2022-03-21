Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Artemis with Cargill
Mar. 21, 2022 9:23 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Artemis.
- The gross charter rate is $21,250/day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum June 20, 2023 up to maximum Aug. 20, 2023; charter commenced earlier today.
- The employment of Artemis is anticipated to generate ~$9.54M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- The m/v Artemis was chartered, as earlier announced, to Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, at a gross charter rate of $10,250/day, minus a 5% commission paid to parties.
- The company also expects to take delivery of one new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel by Mar.29, 2022.
- Shares trade 3.9% down premarket.