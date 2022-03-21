Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Artemis with Cargill

Mar. 21, 2022 9:23 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Artemis.
  • The gross charter rate is $21,250/day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum June 20, 2023 up to maximum Aug. 20, 2023; charter commenced earlier today.
  • The employment of Artemis is anticipated to generate ~$9.54M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
  • The m/v Artemis was chartered, as earlier announced, to Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, at a gross charter rate of $10,250/day, minus a 5% commission paid to parties.
  • The company also expects to take delivery of one new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel by Mar.29, 2022.
  • Shares trade 3.9% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.