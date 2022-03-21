BRC Inc. attracts bull rating from Roth Capital with Black Rifle coffee brand running hot

Roth Capital Partners reiterated a Buy rating on BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) and boosted its price target to $20 from $13 after pointing to the coffee company's strong earnings report last week. The coffee company stock is thinly covered on Wall Street.

Analyst George Kelly said BRC's revenue of $71.8M topped estimates with the Black Rifle brand resonating well with consumers.

On its first earnings call since the SPAC deal closed, BRC (BRCC) said that it plans to open 15 to 20 new company-owned retail stores this year.

"We are highly confident with our guidance of 15 to 20 new company stores or shops in 2022 compared with seven company-owned outposts in 2021. The majority of our new outpost openings will be in our fourth quarter, with one shop opening during each of Q1 and Q2. More than half of the shops will open in the state of Texas, with our Q1 opening being the first outpost in Houston."

Shares of BRCC have traded in a range of $9.10 to $22.80 since the SPAC deal closed.

Dig into the BRC earnings call transcript.