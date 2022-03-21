Volastra in up to $1.1B development deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb for oncology candidates

Mar. 21, 2022 9:29 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Volastra Therapeutics could receive up to $1.1B from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) under an oncology drug discovery collaboration between the two companies.
  • The partnership will utilize privately held Volastra's CINtech platform to identify chromosomal instability-related, synthetic lethal targets as drug candidates.
  • Synthetic lethality is a type of target discovery that where vulnerabilities in tumor cells are exploited to induce tumor cell death while not harming normal cells. In pre-clinical models, Volastra has shown that synthetical lethal approaches can be particularly effective in tumors with high levels of chromosomal instability.
  • Terms of the deal call for Volastra to receive an upfront payment of $30M. The company is eligible for up to $1.1B in milestone payments, as well as royalties from sales on any therapies developed that are eventually marketed by Bristol (BMY).
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Cappuccino Finance argues that Bristol (BMY) is a buy.
