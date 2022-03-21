Capri Holdings appoints Emmanuel Gintzburger as CEO of Versace

  • Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has appointed Emmanuel Gintzburger as Chief Executive Officer of Versace effective September 12, 2022.
  • Mr. Gintzburger joins from Alexander McQueen, where he served as CEO since May 2016.
  • John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings, said, “I am excited to welcome Emmanuel as our new Chief Executive Officer of Versace. He has a proven track record of building global fashion luxury houses. We believe that Emmanuel’s vision for Versace will help us achieve our ambitions for the future. Versace already has strong momentum and Emmanuel’s leadership will help us further accelerate our plans and strengthen our strategic initiatives.”
