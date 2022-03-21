KemPharm says trial data shows prodrug SDX could potentially treat sleep disorders
Mar. 21, 2022 9:54 AM ETKemPharm, Inc. (KMPH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) said full data from Phase 1 trial showed higher doses of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) were generally well-tolerated and produced targeted pharmacodynamic effects, that may benefit to treat idiopathic hypersomnia and other sleep disorders.
- SDX is the active pharmaceutical ingredient in the company's therapy KP1077, which is being developed to treat idiopathic hypersomnia (IH).
- The company said the full data set affirmed that 240 mg and 360 mg doses of SDX were well-tolerated and produced d-methylphenidate exposure that appeared to increase proportionally with dose.
- KMPH said study participants reported increased wakefulness, alertness, hypervigilance, and insomnia effects, which suggests that SDX produced targeted pharmacodynamic effects.
- "The full data set from the Phase 1 clinical trial of ‘higher-dose’ SDX affirms our decision to select KP1077 as a treatment for IH as our lead development candidate and informs further development of SDX in related disorders," said KemPharm CEO, Travis Mickle.
- The company expects to file an Investigational New Drug application for KP1077 as early as Q2 and start a Phase 2 trial in patients with IH in the H2.