FDA to hold AdCom meeting on COVID-19 booster shots next month
Mar. 21, 2022 9:40 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTX, MRNAJNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments
- On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an upcoming meeting of an expert panel to discuss the use of COVID-19 booster shots.
- The virtual meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is scheduled for April 06 to discuss the considerations for the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, the FDA said.
- In addition, the meeting will debate the process for COVID-19 vaccine strain selection in the development efforts against current and future variants.
- Currently, the FDA has authorized booster COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
- Last week, Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) announced they sought the U.S. regulatory nod for a second booster shot. While Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) expect FDA to allow a second booster in those aged 65 years and older, Moderna (MRNA) seeks authorization in adults aged 18 years and above.