Analysts see logic behind Anaplan's acquisition by Thoma Bravo

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares surged almost 28% Monday after the business-planning software company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.7 billion

The deal values San Francisco-based Anaplan (PLAN) at $66 a share, or a premium of more than 30% over Anaplan's (PLAN) closing price of $50.59 a share on March 18.

Several Wall Street analysts said the deal makes a lot of sense for Anaplan (PLAN). Mizuho's Siti Panigrahi, who has a $65-a-share price target on Anaplan's (PLAN) stock, said the acquisition isn't surprising due to changes in the company's sales organization, as well as its shares falling roughly 40% from their recent peak, and 55% from March 2020.

However, Panigrahi also noted that it's likely the deal could kick off several other acquisitions in the enterprise software-as-a-service space, and that he "would not be surprised to see further merger activity later this year."

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, said the 30% premium paid for Anaplan (PLAN) "makes sense" given the company's status in its sector, and having "a large opportunity ahead." Thill has a buy rating and $70-a-share target price on Anaplan's (PLAN) stock.

Thill also noted that the deal should provide support for software valuations, and that Anaplan (PLAN) is likely to benefit from the economic reopening, as middle and back-offices that didn't get top priority when the Covid-19 pandemic started begin to get more support.

Last week, activists Sachem Head and Corvex disclosed stakes in Anaplan (PLAN) and said they planned to nominate directors to its board of directors.