Foxconn, one of the top manufacturers of products for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), said it is "basically" back up to full operations at its plants in Shenzhen, China following several days of disruptions caused by rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

The company said in a statement that it has re-started "normal work order and production" at its massive campuses in the Shenzhen area, and is "abiding by epidemic prevention policies" in accordance with governmental COVID policies.

Chinese officials locked down much of the area around Shenzhen, and several major tech production facilities either scaled back or shut down their operations over the last week following a spike in COVID cases around the area.

Apple (AAPL) partners with Foxconn to build many of its products in China, but only a small percentage of its iPhones are reportedly built in Shenzhen. The company has most of its iPhones made at Foxconn facilities in China's Henan province, which is in the central region of the country.

