Granite Point Mortgage resolves $54M Washington, D.C. senior loan
Mar. 21, 2022 9:48 AM ETGranite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) has resolved a $54M senior loan collateralized by an office property in Washington D.C., according to the mortgage REIT's first-quarter update.
- The resolution involved a sale of the loan, which closed on March 18. As a result, the company realized an estimated loss of approximately $10M. "We have now successfully resolved three of four nonaccrual loans, which further improves the attractive credit profile of our investment portfolio and creates more balance sheet flexibility," said President and CEO Jack Taylor.
- The REIT also generated a forward pipeline of senior floating-rate loans with total commitments of over $330M and initial fundings of over $295M. The remaining loans are expected to close over the next couple of months.
- It also funded ~$28M of prior loan commitments and ~$6M in a loan upsizing, and realized approximately $60M of loan repayments.
- GPMT carried $138.8M in cash and a $46.8M unencumbered senior whole loan available to be pledged to financing facilities.
- Last week, Granite point Mortgage declared a $0.25 per share dividend.