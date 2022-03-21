Apollo Infrastructure to invest in Primafrio
Mar. 21, 2022 9:50 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Apollo (APO -0.2%) and founders and current shareholders of Primafrio, temperature-controlled infrastructure and logistics company in Europe, entered into an agreement for funds managed by affiliates of Apollo to invest in Primafrio.
- Apollo Infrastructure’s investment will help to accelerate the company’s strategic growth plans, including investment in its infrastructure network and further international expansion.
- Primafrio's founders, Executive Chairman Juan Conesa and CEO José Esteban Conesa, will remain majority shareholders.
- Primafrio operates a fleet of 2.3K+ vehicles and 45+ logistics centres across more than 25 countries in Europe.
- "In making this investment, we were attracted to the scale, resiliency, and operational excellence of Primafrio, as well as its strong commitments to sustainability and the energy transition in the transport and logistics sector, which are key priorities for Apollo," Co-Head of Global Infrastructure at Apollo Dylan Foo commented.
- Transaction is expected to close by mid-2022.