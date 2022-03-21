Gevo (GEVO +9.6%) surges to a YTD high at the open on news that some Oneworld Alliance members plan to purchase as many as to 200M gal/year of sustainable aviation fuel from the company for five years, which delivery expected to begin in 2027.

Oneworld members Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair, Japan Airlines and Qatar Airways expect to utilize Gevo's sustainable aviation fuel for their operations in California including San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles International Airports.

Gevo estimates the fuel sales agreement should generate $800M of revenue, inclusive of the value from environmental benefits, across the life of the contract.

Saying Gevo is "months away from a potential inflection point in its cash flow generation profile, from negative over the past several years to positive by 2023-24," Citi analysts recently initiated coverage with a Buy rating.