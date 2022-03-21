Stocks start session mixed, bond yields rise as traders brace for inflation

The stock market opened mixed, with the Dow slipping, the Nasdaq near breakeven, and S&P 500 gaining modestly. Meanwhile, bonds sell off as traders prepare for surging inflation fueled by soaring oil prices.

The S&P 500, +0.2%, starts out the strongest of the three major U.S. stock averages. The Nasdaq is slipping 0.2% and the Dow -0.2%. Four out of the six megacap stocks start out in the red, with only Apple and Tesla in the green.

The 10-year Treasury yield gains 7 basis points to 2.23%. And the U.S. Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 98.29.

Seven of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are gaining, with Energy the most robust. Communication services lags by the most in early trading. Others in the red include Industrials, Information Technology, and Financials.

Citi strategy team, though, contends that jumping oil prices may not necessarily lead to a drop in global equities. "Global equity performance following oil shocks is inconsistent," the group led by Robert Buckland said in a note. They note that the latest MSCI AC World trailing price/earnings (19x) looks expensive in relation to the average valuation of past oil shocks (16x), "but equities are currently much cheaper against bonds then they were back then," the strategists said.

Monday's weak showing follows last week's strong performance, as the Federal Reserve laid out plans for rate increases and indicated it will soon finalize a plan for shrinking its balance sheet.