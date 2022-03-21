Charlotte's Web signs exclusive UK distribution agreement with Savage Cabbage
Mar. 21, 2022 9:55 AM ETCharlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Charlotte's Web (CWBHF +3.6%) signs an exclusive product distribution agreement in the UK with Savage Cabbage, one of the oldest and most trusted CBD companies in the UK, serving an active and loyal customer base of wellness seekers.
- Under the new agreement, Savage Cabbage will continue to sell a large portfolio of company's whole-plant, full spectrum products that contain all the beneficial compounds that exist in the hemp plant as well as CBD.
- "As the demand for CBD products continues to rise around the globe, it is critical that consumers continue to better understand how CBD products work and the benefits of hemp botanical wellness through nature. Savage Cabbage has shared similar values as Charlotte's Web since inception and we are excited to start expanding our presence in the UK market beyond ecommerce," said Jacques Tortoroli, CEO.