Shanghai Disney shuts down amid new COVID-19 surge

Mar. 21, 2022

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images News

  • Shanghai Disney Resort (DIS -1.6%) has temporarily shut down amid a surge in cases of COVID-19 in China.
  • "Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022," the park said, in a statement. Park officials added that they will continue to monitor the situation and "will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations."
  • The shutdown comes as China fights its highest number of Covid cases since the initial large outbreak in 2020.
  • As Covid cases and increased in China, the country has shut down travel in the northeast province of Jilin, the area that has been hardest hit by the current case wave. Some 1,800 cases were reported in the region on Friday, of nearly 2,400 nationwide. And the country reported its first deaths from COVID-19 in more than a year.
  • Hong Kong Disneyland was previously pressed by the local government to extend its shutdown until April 20.
