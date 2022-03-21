Tonner-One World Holdings partners to launch digital human technology
Mar. 21, 2022 10:12 AM ETTonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (TONR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tonner-One World Holdings (OTCPK:TONR) announced Monday its partnership with artificial intelligence developer Uneeq to launch digital human technology in investor relations space.
- The real-time digital human, to be known as Elizabeth, is said to provide users with detailed information and updates from company filings, reports, news, events, and more.
- Tonner told that Elizabeth will be deployed on Thursday, March 24, at 1 PM CST in a live test environment on its website.
- "Since this is the exact technology we will be selling to Municipal, County, State, and Federal Government partners, there is no better test case for deployment than to enhance our ability to communicate with shareholders," stated Charles Potter, Emerging Technology Consultant to Tonner-One World.