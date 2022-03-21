Cryptocurrency exchange FTX forms new unit in Australia
Mar. 21, 2022 10:14 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- As part of its global expansion efforts, cryptocurrency exchange FTX on Monday has established a local presence in Australia, according to a release.
- The newly formed division, which holds an Australian financial services license and acts as an issuer of over-the-counter derivatives, will be headquartered in Sydney, the financial center of Australia.
- FTX Australia will offer a suite of exchange and OTC based products and services, as well as derivatives on its registered and licensed platform.
- The move comes as Australia pushes ahead with its plans to regulate cryptos and is seeking feedback on regulation through the Digital Services' Act, Blockworks reported.
- "As in other jurisdictions within which we operate, significant resources have been allocated to proactively engage with local regulators," said FTX Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. "We look to be a participant in policy discussions globally and will seek to continue this same level engagement locally through FTX Australia, and we are encouraged by the important work being undertaken to establish a new digital asset licensing regime."
