Outbrain expands partnership with Sankei Digital
Mar. 21, 2022 10:16 AM ETOutbrain Inc. (OB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) expanded its partnership with Sankei Digital, one of the largest digital publishers in Japan.
- Sankei will replace its existing vendor and implement OB's technology into its major news site Sankei News and sports site Sanspo.
- "Up until now, Sankei Digital has been using our wide range of products, such as Smartlogic, ExploreMore, and video. This partnership will expand our scope to take into account a complete picture of Sankei Digital's business," said Atsushi Masuda, head of publishers, Japan at Outbrain.
- The partnership between OB and the Sankei Shimbun Group began in 2015.